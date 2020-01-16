PPN calls on groups to help citizens take an active role in Limerick

THE Limerick Public Participation Network (PPN) is calling on community and voluntary organisations to help citizens take an active role in policy development committees of Limerick City and County Council.

The PPN, which now has 100 members, allows community groups around the country to connect with their local authority to give citizens a greater say in local government decision making.

The PPN is managed by a committee of volunteers, called the Secretariat, on behalf of all its members.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan said: “Public Participation Networks play an important role in the formation of policies which affect all citizens. What is needed is the interest and commitment of all the different sectors to engage with the registration process and in the various opportunities that present themselves through membership of the PPN.”

Patrick Fitzgerald, member of the Limerick PPN Secretariat stated:

“A recent example of the different opportunities available to PPN members was the PPN being invited onto the new Implementation Advisory Group for a Directly Elected Mayor for Limerick. This is a significant and historic process that we look forward to participating in through our elected PPN representative.”