Gardai warn of leaving vehicles unlocked after phone stolen from truck in Limerick

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a mobile phone from a truck which was parked outside a house in the city.

“The driver left his truck to call to a house, he was only gone a moment. As he was walking back to his truck he saw a young male run off and then he discovered that his mobile phone was gone,” said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

“He had left the truck unlocked and his phone on the dashboard. Any vehicle must be locked no matter how short a time you are leaving it for and any valuable property must be taken with you,” added the spokesperson.