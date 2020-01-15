Four men to appear in court over violent disorder incident in Limerick city

FOUR MEN have been charged in connection with a violent disorder incident in Limerick city, and are due to appear in court this Wednesday morning.

Four males, including a juvenile, were arrested by Roxboro Road gardai on Tuesday in connection with the incident in Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, on January 4.

The juvenile has since been released without charge.

The four men, aged 19 to 45, are due appear in Limerick District Court at 10.30am.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.