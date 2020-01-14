Deaths in Limerick - January 14, 2020

The death has occurred of Ann Neville (née Doherty), Ballyallinan, Rathkeale, Limerick



Ann died peacefully on January 14th., 2020 at Milford Care Centre, wife of the late Billy and mother to the late Kieran. She is survived by her family Sharon, Enda and Cliona, son-in-law, grandsons, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving at St. Mary's Church, Rathkeale on Thursday, January 16th, for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Rachel McMahon, Mayorstone Ave, Mayorstone, Limerick City, late volunteer and advocate of Dementia Carers Campaign Network, on January 13th 2020 suddenly. Beloved daughter of Theresa and the late Tony. Dearly loved sister of Paul. Cherished granddaughter of Agnes. Much loved Aunt to Fay and Luke. Sadly missed by her aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer Society of Limerick.

The death has occurred of Joan HOBBS (née Hanly), of Dunboyne, Meath / Cappamore, on January 13th 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, Joan, beloved wife of Sean, dear mother of Josephine, Maura, Seán, Damien, David, Gerard, Eamon and the late Fergal, devoted grandmother to Catherine, Emma, Gerard, Stephen, Elaine, Damien, Megan, Colm, Oran, Leah, Eanna, Finlay, Ciarán, Tadgh, Anahera, Manaia, Jack, Emily, Seán, Alex and Adam and great-grandmother of Seán, Sarah, Saoirse, Tommy, Kerri, Callum, Kayla and Danny. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother Willie, sister Babs, Mary Hanly, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on (Thursday) evening from 4.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church, Dunboyne on (Friday) morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00 o’c followed by burial in Rooske Cemetery (House Private on Friday morning). Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.