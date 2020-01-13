Deaths in Limerick - January 13, 2020

The death has occurred of Eamon Rainsford of five Cross Roads, Murroe, Limerick

Eamon Rainsford. Rainsford, Eamon, 5 Cross Roads, Murroe, Co. Limerick and formerly of Cappanahanna, Murroe. 12th January 2020 peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Predeceased by his loving son Willaiam, parents Tom and Josie and brother Patsy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, sons Martin and Anthony, daughter Mairead, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Wednesday 15th January from 6 p.m. with removal at 8 p.m. to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe. Requiem Mass on Thursday 16th at 11.30 a.m., burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice. House private please.

The death has occurred of Winifred Una Quirke of Scorthreen, Borris, Carlow / Pallasgreen, Limerick / Killaloe, Clare. Winifred Una Quirke, Scorthreen, Borris, Co. Carlow, formerly of Cloughadreen, Old Pallas, Co. Limerick and Killaloe, Co. Clare. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters. Una died peacefully on 13th January 2020 in the loving care of her niece Geraldine and her husband Seán. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews.

Reposing at her niece Geraldine’s residence, Borris, Co. Carlow [R95H9V4] on Tuesday 14th from 2pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. John the Baptist Church, Nicker, Pallasgreen, Co. Limerick on Wednesday 15th at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday 16th at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Toom Cemetery, Co. Tipperary.



The death has occurred of Ann O'Carroll (née Horrigan) of Roseville Gardens, Corbally, Limerick. Ann O’ Carroll (nee Horrigan) (Roseville Gardens, Corbally, Limerick) January 12th 2020 peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Gerry. Dearly loved mother of Helen and Sean. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Helga, Celine and Rita, Helen’s partner Sean, Sean’s partner Elaine, grandchildren Dean, Kerry, Kelly, Robert, Sophie, Leon and Max, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.



The death has occurred of John Murphy of Coolboy, athlacca, kilmallock, Athlacca, Limerick / Bruff, Limerick. John passed away peacefully at University Hospital Limerick 13/Jan/20.He is sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, sons Thomas, John, Liam & Patrick, daughter Sarah and her fiance Padraig, daughter-in-law Breeda, grandchildren Chloe, Rebecca, Amy, Josh & Adam, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins family relatives and friends.

John is reposing at Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick (v35xv96) this Tuesdsay (14 January) from 5pm followed by removal at 7.30pm to St. Patricks Church, Lough Gur. Requiem Mass on Wednesday (15 January) at 11.30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Br. Norbert (Daniel) Mullins of Miguel House, Castletown, Laois / Kilmallock, Limerick. Br. Norbert (Daniel) Mullins, De La Salle Brothers, Miguel House, Castletown,Portlaoise, Co. Laois and late of Anglesboro, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick. January 13th. 2020. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Julia, sisters Joan (Casey), Sr, Martha, Presentation, Mitchelstown, Sr. Albeus, Mercy, Clonakilty, Sr. Christopher, L.C.M. South Aferica, brothers Ned, Br. Patrick D.L.S. and Jackie; greatly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, confreres in religion, staff of Miguel House, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Miguel House this Tuesday (Jan. 14th.) from 11 o'c with Evening prayer and Rosary at 7.30 o'c. Funeral Liturgy and Mass in Miguel House this Wednesday (Jan 15th.) at 2 o'c with burial immediately afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Castletown.