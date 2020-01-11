Deaths in Limerick - January 11, 2020

The death has occurred of Bridie Touhy (née Reidy) of Richmond Park, Patrickswell, Limerick peacefully, in the wonderful care of all the staff at St. Paul's nursing home Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy. Dear mother of the late Mary. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing son Gerard, daughters Ann, Catherine, Geraldine and Susan, sister Betty, sister-in-law Kathleen, sons-in-law Pa, Seamus and Seamus and Ann's partner Richard, adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Reposing Monday evening in Ss Peter and Paul's Church, Crecora, from 6pm with funeral prayers at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday at 11.30am with burial immediately afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.



The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) O'GRADY (née Greaney) of Caherconnell, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Knocknagoshel, Kerry Margaret (Peg) O'GRADY Caherconnell, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Meenleitrim, Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry who passed away peacefully, in the presence of her family, on Friday January 10th. 2020 at University Hospital Limerick. Peg, wife of the late Jim and mother of the late Jim is very sadly missed by her loving sons Paddy and Denis daughters Rose, Martina and Joan, sister Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.00p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in Reilig na Tríonóide Templeglantine. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Ita’s Day Care Centre Abbeyfeale. House private please.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) O'Dwyer of Shanacloone, Cappamore, Limerick. (Shanacloone, Cappamore, Co. Limerick) January 10th 2020, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick and formerly of St. Michael’s Nursing Home Caherconlish, surrounded by his loving family, William (Bill). Sadly missed by his beloved wife Cecelia, daughters Mary O’Brien and Bridget McGrath, sons Patrick and Michael, daughters-in-law Patricia and Deirdre, sons-in-law John and David, grandchildren, brother Jack, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly Funeral Home, Cappamore, Sunday evening from 6.30 o’c with removal at 8 o’c to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass Monday at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery. House private please.