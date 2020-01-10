SPONSORED: Limerick's Free Dinner Trust goes online with help of AGENT Digital

The Free Dinner Trust which provides a free dinner service to around 100 people in Limerick each Sunday, is now online with its new website which can be found on www.freedinnertrust.ie.

The primary function of The Free Dinner Trust is to provide free meals on Sundays (and certain public holidays, including Christmas Day) to those disadvantaged by homelessness and poverty within the city of Limerick and its environs.

The Trust is a warmly hospitable, inclusive community acknowledging the differing circumstances, preferences and abilities of individuals.

The Trust provides opportunities for, and encourages, all individuals within the Free Dinner Trust community to flourish, with particular concern for those who are disadvantaged. Modelling a caring family, interchangeability of roles as volunteer and diner is encouraged through respectful encounter and relationship as equals.

Leading Limerick digital agency AGENT Digital have supported the Free Dinner Trust by creating and hosting the www.freedinnertrust.ie trust website. AGENT Digital MD Kevin Meaney comments “It is an honour for me and the team here at AGENT Digital to have the opportunity to support the Free Dinner Trust which provides an incredible service to Limerick City”.

Gordon Milne, Treasurer of The Free Dinner Trust highlights “All the trustees Are very grateful to Kevin and the AGENT Digital team for generously donating their services in creating and supporting the Trust's website which is helping us to engage with the Free Dinner Trust community and attract new volunteers.”

The service operates out of Limerick Youth Service café in Glentworth Street, and so far has gained more than 50 volunteers 10-12 of whom help out each week.

The Trust receives funding from many sources (see www.freedinnertrust.ie) including The Redemptorist Poor Campaign and the JP McManus Charitable Foundation.

Anyone who would like to volunteer their time to support the Free Dinner Trust can contact the Trust through the Trust's website at the following address www.freedinnertrust.ie.

AGENT Digital is an award winning digital agency based in Limerick city for over 12 years. AGENT Digital provide a full range of digital services including Website Design & Development, Website Hosting & Maintenance and Digital Marketing services which include Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). You can visit the AGENT Digital website on the following link: https://agentdigital.ie/