Over €150k awarded for community projects in Limerick

OVER 30 community projects in Limerick have been granted government funding amounting to €152,942.

A total of 31 projects across county Limerick have been selected among 2,106 projects nationwide that have been allocated €4,524,124 by the Department of Rural and Community Development's Community Enhancement Programme (CEP).

Eight projects have been granted €10,000 or more, including Killacholiathan Cemetery in Broadford which received €10,209.

Limerick's Senator Kieran O’Donnell said: "This funding for 31 local community projects will benefit the people who need it most here in Limerick.

"The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups to help them to enhance facilities in disadvantaged communities," he added, "it supports a range of activities in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly."

Limerick Minister and Fine Gael TD, Patrick O’Donovan has said he is "delighted" with the announcement.

“Over the last few years I have worked very successfully with Michael Ring in ensuring that we get the maximum amount of money for communities across Limerick, and this announcement is yet another example of this,” said the junior minister.

“I am going to continue to work with him and my other colleagues in Government to ensure the maximum amount of money possible comes to Co. Limerick.”

Announcing the funding, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring, said: “Having allocated over €4.5 million under the Community Enhancement Programme in 2019, I am delighted to confirm that more than 2,000 projects are set to benefit from it. A relatively small amount of money can go a long way and this investment will greatly benefit local community projects throughout the country.

“Typical enhancements under the Programme include the renovation of community centres and community amenities, improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community.

“The Programme has also supported energy-efficient upgrades, developing community gardens, provision of defibrillators, CCTV, and sports and IT equipment,” he concluded.

The CEP is targeted towards enhancing facilities in disadvantaged communities.