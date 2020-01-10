INSPIRATIONAL tips and fresh ideas on what is making waves in the world of bridal fashion will feature at the Mid-West Bridal Exhibition this Saturday and Sunday.

The sports arena and exhibition hall at the University of Limerick will play host to the exhibition which is now in its 18th year and has been a hugely successful wedding showcase.

This year, the organisers are offering a honeymoon giveaway in association with Melanie Cahill Travel Counsellor and a wedding dress giveaway in association with Finesse Bridal, who will be celebrating 20 years in business.

According to the organisers, the upcoming exhibition is proving to be the biggest yet “with amazing exhibitors, prizes and giveaways”.

Two fashion shows will take place daily covering fashion for brides, bridesmaids, groomswear, mother-of-the-bride, hats and accessories as well as fashion for guest at the wedding with head turning hair styles, glowing makeup and unusual wedding bouquets.

The exhibition also includes hotels, reception venues, celebrants, beauty, make-up, bridal wear, grooms wear, cakes and desserts, wedding cars, bridal designers, entertainment services, florists, hairdressers, honeymoon services, jewellers, photobooths, photographers and videographers, stationery, wedding gift items, wedding décor and planners – anything the bridal couple will need for their special day.

“We are very excited about the upcoming Mid-West Bridal Exhibition. It is the biggest to date and has always been a hugely successful event. This is one of Ireland’s largest and longest established wedding showcases catering for all aspects of planning for your perfect wedding,” said organiser Ger Lee from HL Event Management.

Doors open from 12pm to 6pm on both days with tickets available at the door.