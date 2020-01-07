Deaths in Limerick - January 7, 2020

The death has occurred of Brenda Andrews of Belfield Crescent, Farranshone, Limerick. Artist, Pianist and Late of University of Limerick Brenda died unexpectedly at home. Beloved sister of Mary, Claire and Gerard. Deeply regretted by her sisters, brother, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, her many colleagues and friends.



Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Jan. 12th) from 4pm to 5.30pm. Arriving at St. Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand on Monday (Jan. 13th) for 12 noon Mass. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 2pm Service.

The death has occurred of Nora Coyne of 7 Knockane Road, Newcastle West, Limerick. . Predeceased by her daughters Margaret and Ita. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Michael, sister Bridget, granddaughters Susan and Vanessa, grandsons Robert, David and Declan, sons-in-law Gus and Barry, great-grandchildren Aisling, Holly and Lauren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.



Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Friday 10th January from 6 until 8pm. Arriving at Monagea Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 11th January, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Eileen Hannigan of James Street, Limerick City, Limerick / Dromcollogher, Limerick. Late of Kells, Dromcollogher. Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers Maurice and Pat, sisters Mary, Nora and Joan, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, all other relatives, neighbors and many friends.



Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street Wednesday (Jan 8th) from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Thursday (Jan 9th) at 11am with burial afterwards to Dromcollogher Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael McKenna of Meadowvale, Raheen, Limerick 7th January 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness. Beloved husband of Marie. Dearly loved father of Lisa, Keith and Kim. Sadly missed by his loving brother Jimmy, sons-in-law Kevin Daly and Philip Bartlett, his beloved grandchildren Rachel, Joe, Zoe, Adam and Andrew, sisters-in-law, nephews especially Pat, nieces, extended family and friends.



Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to Raheen Church. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by private cremation. House private please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Sr. Catherine (Margaret) Mulcahy of Glandore, Cork / Herbertstown, Limerick. MULCAHY (London, Herbertstown, Co. Limerick & Glandore, Co. Cork): On December 8th, 2019 suddenly after Mass in St. John Fisher Church, Morden, London, Sr. Catherine (Margaret), Daughters of Our Lady Sacred Heart, Morden, London and daughter of the late Tom & Catherine Mulcahy, Ballyloundash, Herbertstown, Co. Limerick, and sister of the late John & Jerry. Deeply regretted by her sisters, Sr. Catherine F.D.N.S.C. (U.S.A.), and Bridget (Meaney), brothers Fr. Tom M.S.C. and Michael. Sadly missed by her beloved sisters, brothers, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law James, nieces, nephews, Daughters of Our Lady Sacred Heart, relatives, friends and especially the parishioners of St. John Fisher Parish Morden, London U.K.



Requiem Mass on Thursday, 9th January 2020 in Kilfachtnabeg Church, Glandore, Co. Cork at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Daniel (Donie) O'Connor of Castletroy, Limerick / Ballinacurra, Limerick. Daniel (Donie) O’ Connor, (Milford Care Centre. Formerly of Park Village, Castletroy, Limerick and Ballinacurra) Late of Irish Wire. January 6th 2020 peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of the late Averil. Sadly missed by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, sisters-in-law, cousins, extended family and friends.



Reposing at Milford Care Centre this Wednesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by private cremation service at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.



The death has occurred of Maureen PIGOTT (née Flynn) of Blackrock, Dublin / Knocklong, Limerick. Pigott, Maureen (née Flynn) January 6, 2020 (Nollag na mban), (Blackrock, Co. Dublin and formerly Knocklong, Co. Limerick and Oide Ealaíona i gColáiste Moibhí) - (peacefully) at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, in her 99th year. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary Clare, beloved nieces and nephews, extended family, dear friends and carers.



Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Wednesday evening (8th January) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Removal to Church of St. Thérèse, Mount Merrion on (Thursday) morning (9th January) arriving at 9.50am for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross. House Private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Blackrock Hospice.