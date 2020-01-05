Mild winter continues with a mostly dry yet cloudy week in store

TEMPERATURES are yet to drop as we enter another week of milder weather, bringing with it plenty of cloud cover but few showers.

This Sunday night will remain dry, with generous cloud cover and temperatures staying a constant nine degrees overnight with some fresh southerly winds.

A couple of showers are expected for Monday's morning commute, but will give way to some sunny spells around 10am until sunset at 5pm.

Tuesday will be a dry day, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 14 degrees in places in the early afternoon with the possibility of a brief shower in the evening.

Rainfall is expected for Wednesday afternoon and evening after a relatively dry morning with plenty of cloud cover - temperatures will be slightly cooler at eight degrees.

Showers will decrease in the early hours of Thursday, giving way to an overcast morning with some breaks of sun in the afternoon.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry, with showers anticipated for late Saturday afternoon.