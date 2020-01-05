Deaths in Limerick - January 5, 2020

The death has occurred of Jeffery Thomas Ryan aged 28. Late of Portumna and Galway. January 4th 2020 suddenly. Beloved son of Suzanne Keehan Ryan and recently deceased Justin Ryan. Jeffery will be deeply missed by his mother, his brothers and sister Alex, Eric, Liza, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Lying in repose at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas St., Limerick this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Leaving Thompsons this Wednesday at 11am for Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Askeaton, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Ryan of Holy Cross, Bruff, Co. Limerick passed away peacefully in the lovely care of Ard ná Rí Nursing Home, Bruff on the 4th of January 2020 surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband John(Jack) Ryan. She is survived by her sons Paul and John, daughters-in-law Liz and Eileen, grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at Butler's Funeral Home, Bruff from 5:30 pm followed by removal to Ss. Patrick and Brigids Church, Grange at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o'clock with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Maura Mc Namara (née Hayes) of Killeagh, Caherline, Caherconlish, Limerick and formerly of Coolready, O'Briensbridge, Co. Limerick. Suddenly, at her home. Predeceased by her daughter Joanne, sister Kitty Hayes & brother Sean Hayes. Maura; is very deeply regretted by her loving husband Joseph, sons Robert & Roger, daughters Maretta & Yvonne, grandchildren Darragh, Aaron, Eva, Declan, Cian, Katelyn, Evan, Cillian & Oisin, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sister-in-law, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Tuesday (Jan. 7th) from 6pm to 8pm, with Removal afterwards to Archbishop Dermot O'Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline. Requiem Mass Wednesday (Jan. 8th) at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Inch St. Lawrence Cemetery, Caherconlish.

The death has occurred of John Gardiner (Senior) of Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Late of Krups and 12th Battalion, Sarsfield Barracks. Predeceased by his daughter Paula and granddaughter Grace. Passed away peacefully on the 4th January 2020. Survived by loving wife Breda, sons Johnny (Jnr), Peter, Tony, Gerard, Christopher, Andrew and David, daughters Mary, Ethel and Christina, brothers and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Monday, 6th January, at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St from 4 pm to 5:30 pm with removal afterwards to our Lady of Lourdes Church. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 7th January, at 11 am with funeral afterwards to Mt St Lawrence Extension Cemetery. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of Bryan Keehan of Hilltop, St. Patrick's Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Suddenly. Son of the late Terence (Senior). Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Pauline, brothers Matthew & Terence, aunts, uncles, cousins & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Jan. 9th) from 11.30am to 12.30pm, followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (Extension). Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Marine Search & Rescue.