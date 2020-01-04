Deaths in Limerick - January 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Willie Ryan, Avalon House, Killoscully, Newport, Co. Tipperary (formerly of Tineteriffe, Cappamore, Co. Limerick). Husband of the late Angela. January 3rd, 2020 peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Milbrae Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters Bill, Stephen, Michael, Dympna and Áine, daughters in law and sons in law, Koren, Deirdre, Ayame, Paul and David, sister Winifred, brother Charlie, lifelong friend Willie Joe Ryan, grandchildren, sisters in law and brothers in law, nieces, nephews and his devoted carers Chisty and Breda, extended family and his many great neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport (V94 A9Y5) on Sunday, 5th January, from 5 p.m. with removal at 7 p.m. to the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully. Requiem Mass on Monday (6th) at 11.30 a.m.. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Pat (Patie) Roche, retired funeral director, Knocknadiha, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully at Milford Care Centre on Friday January 3rd. 2020 in the presence of his family.

Pat, husband of the late Joan (nee O’Shaughnessy) son of the late Pat and twin brother of the late Mossie, is very sadly missed by his loving mother Betty, brothers Bro. Willie (CBS Ennis) and Nelius (Rathcormac/Castlelyons), sisters Mary Ita Curtin and Eilish Baggott (Rathkeale), aunt, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandniece, relatives, neighbours and friends.Reposing at The Family Funeral Home Tournafulla on Sunday from 4.30 p.m. followed by removal at 7.00 p.m. to St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Maureen O'KELLY (née Cahill), wife of the late John J. O’Kelly, Knocknadiha, Tournafulla, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Saturday January 4th. 2020. Maureen is deeply regretted by her son Tony, daughter Marion Costello, daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law Tom, sister Nora Moloney (Castleisland) and brother Jimmy Cahill (The Square, Abbeyfeale).Maureen was pre-deceased by her brother Tim Cahill (Ballybeg, Brosna), sisters Breda Curtin (Rockchapel) and Theresa Aherne (Knocknadiha, Tournafulla) and is sadly missed by her grandchildren Louise, Melissa, Anna-Marie, John and Alan, her extended family including Billy Quirke and Michael O’Brien, her nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 5.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to St. Patrick’s Church Tournafulla. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.