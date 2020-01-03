Deaths in Limerick - January 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Denis O'Malley (Capwell Road, Cork and late of Murroe, Co. Limerick) On January 2nd 2020, peacefully in the presence of his loving family Denis, beloved husband of the late Nora (nee Walsh) and loving father of James, Margaret and Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons-in-law Ciaran and Derek, daughter-in-law Lynn, grandchildren Sara, Laura, Ryan, Brian, Julie, Conor, Robert and Ian, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Sullivans Funeral Home, Turners Cross. Removal on Saturday (4th) at 5.00pm to Christ King Church, Turners Cross. Mass on Monday (6th) at 12.00noon. Funeral afterwards to St. Oliver's Cemetery, Model Farm Road.

The death has occurred of Esther Dillon, St. Jude’s Terrace, Parteen, Clare / Limerick. Formerly of Dillon bros, Dublin Road, Limerick. Esther died peacefully at the Hazel Unit, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Ennis. Sister of the late Tom, Gerald, George, Annie-Bridget and the recently deceased Andy. Deeply regretted by her brother John, sisters-in-law Mary, Barbara and Gay, nephew, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving at Patrick’s Church, Parteen on Sunday (Jan. 5th) at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday (Jan. 6th) at 12 noon. Burial after in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery. Family Flowers only- donations if desired to Hazel Unit, St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The death has occurred of Tom Murphy, Lyradane Avenue, Woodview Park, Limerick City, Limerick / Dromcollogher, Limerick.

Tom died at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, children Austin, Patricia, John & Thomas, grandchildren Cara, Jack & Réailtín, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (5th Jan.) from 3:30pm. Removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 5pm. Funeral on Monday (6th Jan.) after 12:30pm Mass to Shannon Crematorium. House private. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. Click to Donate.

The death has occurred of Mary (Maura) Moore (née Bourke) of Stenson Park, Farranshone, Limerick. Postponed until further notice Arrangements have changed. Formerly Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston) December 31st 2019 peacefully in the care of the Ennis Road Care Facility. Dearly loved mother of Pat, Mary and Joanne. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Garry, cherished grandchildren Sarah, Ian, Kate, Evan and Sean, great-granddaughter Karlee, sister-in-law Joan (Bourke), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Owing to the death of her husband Paddy, Mary’s funeral will now be postponed until Sunday evening. Further details to be announced by Thompson’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Pat (Patsy) Daly, Kishikirk, Ballysimon, Limerick. Brother of the late Gerry Daly and Mary Daly. Deeply regretted by his loving brothers Michael, Tom and John, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, all other relatives and friends.

Reposing Monday (Jan 6th) at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 5.00pm to 6.30pm with removal afterwards to St John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Tuesday (Jan 7th) at 11am with burial afterwards in Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of May (Mary) Brosnan (nee Collins), Riverside Drive, Mountcollins, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully at her home on Friday January 3rd. 2020 in the presence of her family. May, wife of the late Timmy and mother of the late Teddy, John, Con, Nora and Mary is very sadly missed by her daughters Mag, Ben and Dawn, son Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Sunday to The Church of The Assumption Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.