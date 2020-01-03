Shock at tragic death of well-known Limerick model

TRIBUTES have been paid across Limerick following the tragic death of a popular, beautiful and talented model.

Mother-of-one Natalie Katilius died in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. Gardaí are not treating the death as suspicious, the force has said.

Natalie, who was in her 30s, had recently started a career with homeless charity Novas, while before that she had modelled with a number of agencies, including the Glamour agency owned by Fiona Doyle and Celia Holman-Lee’s group. She had recently planned to do some work with Hilary Thompson.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Hilary said she is struggling to comprehend the loss.

“It’s very tough. She was the image of a beautiful woman. She was lovely. I don’t think she was aware [of how beautiful she was]. She had no notion, such a grounded young woman,” she said, “Every time I met her, I used to say how great she looked. She always came back with saying Hilary, if I look as good as you when I get to your age, I’ll be happy. It always made my day.”

Hilary revealed the pair spoke three weeks before Christmas with a view to getting her 16-year-old daughter to do a modelling course with her.

Then, she also asked Natalie to come back on board.

Natalie was also the face of a number of advertising campaigns at Shannon Airport.

“I am very shocked and upset to hear this. I really would like to offer my most sincere condolences to her family, and her daughter. It’s a terrible loss of a beautiful young woman with so much going for her. She’s a huge loss to modelling,” Hilary added.

“Most models are beautiful, but she was beautiful inside and out. She had that special thing, whenever I met her, that smile, she always made me feel so good. It was a real gift.”