Sixty-bed block in University Hospital Limerick delayed until 2021

THE CHIEF executive of University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has revealed that there will be no increase in bed capacity in the hospital for at least another year, despite initial plans for 60 additional beds for this year.

Colette Cowan admitted to the Irish Examiner that the current bed shortage will not be rectified within the next 12 months, just days after it was found that there were 13,941 people on trolleys in UHL during 2019 - the highest in the country.

“We simply need an increase from 445 to 600 beds as our current bed base is the lowest in the country,” Ms Cowan told the Irish Examiner, “the answer is more beds. We have another year and another winter as we are, with regards to beds.”

Work has already commenced on the 60-bed block, with design money also being granted to commence the development for a 90-bed block.

“We profoundly regret that people have to wait on trolleys,” said Ms Cowan, “it is very difficult for patients and their families and it’s not what we want."

The chief executive also said that UHL is now the best performing hospital nationwide for the shortest stay for both surgical and medical patients, adding that this "shows clinicians are seeing and treating patients as fast as they can and getting patients back home."

Meanwhile, Labour Party Health spokesperson, Alan Kelly TD has described further delays to the provision of 60 extra beds in University Hospital Limerick as unacceptable.

Deputy Kelly said: “According to media reports today, the chief executive of the University Hospital Limerick group has admitted that the 60-bed block that was supposed to come on stream in 2020 has been pushed out for another year.

“Senior figures in the HSE and in Government promised the delivery of 60 new beds in 2019, then in 2020 and now this has been pushed back yet again to 2021.

“This is not acceptable. The people of Limerick, Tipperary and Clare have been promised time and time again that these 60 beds would be opening in 2020. This is another empty promise to the people of the Midwest," he continued.

“Between the lack of delivery of this 60-bed block and the goalposts being continuously moved on the 96-bed block, how many times can Minister Simon Harris and the HSE lead patients and staff down the garden path when it comes to increasing the quantity of beds in UHL?

“It is time for the Minister and the HSE to provide realistic timeframes for when these vital beds will be provided.”