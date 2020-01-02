Deaths in Limerick, January 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Geraldine (Geddy) Whelan (née Naughton) of Sycamore Avenue, Rathbane, Limerick. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Richie, daughter Simone, son Martin, grandchildren Sophie, Richard & James, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Sunday (Jan. 5th) from 4.30pm to 6pm, with Removal afterwards to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Monday (Jan. 6th) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery (extension).

The death has occurred of Sylvia O'Mara (née Woodland) of Standville Gardens, of O'Callaghan Strand, Limerick City, Limerick. Suddenly, at her home. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, sons Llyod & Michael, daughter Jennifer, grandchildren Leon, Vero, Matt, Aimee, Amelia, Jake, Aleks, brother Tony, sisters Jean, Marie, Ger, son-in- law Clemens, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends.

Reposing Sunday (Jan. 5th) at home in Strandville Gardens (Eir Code V9489WN) from 4pm to 6pm, with removal afterwards to St. Michael's Church, Denmark Street. Requiem Mass Monday (Jan. 6th) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for 1pm Service.



The death has occurred of Kathleen Murray (née McMahon) of Marian Park, Patrickswell, Limerick. Kathleen Murray died on 1st January 2020 peacefully at Adare District Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Stephen and dear mother of the late Christopher and Edmund. Very deeply regretted by sorrowing daughter Marian, sister Peg, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Reposing on Saturday, 4th January st Joseph's Church, Ballybrown from 6 pm to 7:15 pm. Funeral Mass Sunday, 5th January at 1 pm with burial immediately afterwards in Crecora Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, Adare branch.



The death has occurred of Denis Mullins of Boher, Kilbehenny, Cork / Kilbehenny, Limerick. On January 1st, 2020 at Cork University Hospital after a short illness, Denis, beloved brother of the late Trooper Patrick Mullins, Tommy Mullins and Margaret Dwane. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marie (nee Joyce), son Ned, sisters Mary (Kent), Nellie (Kelly) and Theresa (Healy), daughter in law Anne, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews especially Mike and Jordan, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Kilbehenny, on Saturday January 4th from 4.30pm to 7.00pm. Arriving to Kilbehenny Church on Sunday January 5th for 11am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the church grounds.



The death has occurred of Mary (Maura) Moore (née Bourke) of Stenson Park, Farranshone, Limerick. Mary (Maura) Moore (nee Bourke) (Stenson Park, Farranshone, Limerick. Formerly Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston) December 31st 2019 peacefully in the care of the Ennis Road Care Facility. Beloved wife of Paddy. Dearly loved mother of Pat, Mary and Joanne. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Anne, son-in-law Garry, cherished grandchildren Sarah, Ian, Kate, Evan and Sean, great-granddaughter Karlee, sister-in-law Joan (Bourke), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm, followed by removal to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Rosbrien. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.