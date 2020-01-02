Youths assault delivery driver in New Year’s Day attack in Limerick

A DELIVERY driver was allegedly assaulted and knocked from his motorcycle by a group of youths in the city centre on New Year's Day.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm, outside Burger King on O’Connell Street.

Shelly Coleman, who was in the area with her two young nephews, witnessed the incident first hand.

“We were waiting to cross the road when we heard a bit of a commotion behind us. Boys being boys, my nephews were curious and turned around to see what was happening. What we saw was shocking to say the least and an embarrassment to our city,” said Ms Coleman.

According to Ms Coleman, there was a young man loading up his small motorcycle. Around him, there was a group of young boys aged between 11 and 12, that had gathered around the driver,” she alleged.

“The courier was packing his deliveries on to the back of his bike and securing them. One of the kids went over to him and slapped some of his deliveries out of his hands and it went all over the ground – this was all Burger King food. All the young group found this hilariously funny and began to pick up what he could salvage,” Ms Coleman alleged.

“What happened next sickened me to the pit of my stomach. As (the driver) salvaged what he could, he began about his business of leaving and turned on his motorcycle. At this point, I think it was the same young lad went over to the right-hand side of (the driver) and twisted the accelerator handle, at which point (the driver) and his motorcycle lunged forward and crashed into the back of the parked car in front of him which was occupied by an elderly couple,” she added.

According to Ms Coleman, this brought great cheers of laughter from the kids that had attacked the driver, who was left with minor injuries.

“The driver lay on the ground, obviously hurt, his bike damaged, and the rear of the car also damaged. Having imposed their little reign of terror, these little brats ran off in the direction of Denmark Street laughing and applauding themselves as they raced past me and my two nephews, who I had pulled tightly into me for fear they would turn their attention to us,” she added.

It was at this point, Ms Coleman said she witnessed the “real spirit of Limerick”, as two first aid workers ran over to assist.

Samantha O'Shea was one of the EMT’s who went to help the young delivery driver.

“He was more worried about the damage done to the car, than the damage done to himself. He had fallen on to his right-hand side, and hurt his wrist and elbow pretty bad,” said Ms O'Shea.

“We had to tell him that the food was replaceable, and the bike was replaceable, but he was not replaceable. All he wanted to do was work. He told me that he will work any job, at any hour just to work his way up the ladder. He just wants a peaceful life,” she added.

Both witnesses commended the actions of the staff of burger king, who can out to help and replaced the food that was ruined free of charge.

“The couple who owned the car were equally comforting to (the driver) and they too had witnessed the truth of what had just happened. They assured him that he did not need to worry about the damage to the car and it could be easily fixed,” Ms Coleman.

According to Ms Coleman, a staff member also came out having seen the commotion and told the driver that she would replace all the food for free for him.

“I did not get to speak to the driver but I could see that he was overcome with the generosity and outpouring of caring that he was receiving from the citizens of Limerick,” she added.

A garda spokesperson told the Limerick Leader that they currently had no reports of the incident.