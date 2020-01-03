Female teacher is ‘assaulted by drunk mum’ at Limerick school

GARDAI were called to a primary school in County Limerick after a teacher was allegedly assaulted by a drunk parent, the Limerick Leader has learned.

An ambulance was also requested and “one woman was admitted to hospital” confirmed a garda spokesperson.

It has not been possible to contact the principal of the school in question due to the time of year.

A source told the Leader that the school had a half day on the Friday before Christmas.

“They finished up at noon. One child was not collected so the teacher kindly minded them in the classroom. When the parent arrived the teacher was concerned that the mother was under the influence of an intoxicant. They were worried about handing the child over to the person,” said the source.

It is believed that the mother was not happy with this and allegedly punched the female teacher in the face. Gardai and an ambulance were called for. It is not known if the teacher has made a formal complaint to gardai.

However, a garda spokesperson said gardaí did attend an “incident” at the national school in question.

“One woman was admitted to hospital,” said the garda spokesperson. It is thought that the injuries she suffered were minor. Both women are in their 40s.

One local said what happened is the talk of the parish.

“It is just horrific. It is a lovely country school. The principal and teachers look after the boys and girls as if they were their own. I know the teacher and she is a lovely lady, a pure dote. It is a shocking thing to happen,” they told the Leader.

There was no reply to a media query sent to the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation’s press office.

An INTO survey in 2012 found that 20% of principals and 18% of teachers reported that they had been the subject of a physical assault. 54% of principals and 39% of teachers had experienced verbal assault. Most physical assaults were by pupils, and most verbal assaults were carried out by adults.