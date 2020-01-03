Gardai find cocaine and cannabis during County Limerick raid, court hears

GARDAI found over €700 worth of drugs when they searched a house in Kilmallock, the local court heard.

Kieran Stubbins, aged 31, of Desmond Place, Kilmallock pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and having cannabis for sale or supply.

Garda Robert Young said at 12.30pm on August 23, 2017, gardai searched Mr Stubbins’ address at Desmond Place, Kilmallock under warrant.

“We located 35 grammes of cannabis valued at €680 and a small bag of white powder valued at €48. Mr Stubbins made admissions that the weed was for his own use and to supply a few friends, and the cocaine was for his own use,” said Garda Young.

He told Judge Marian O’Leary that Mr Stubbins has 16 previous convictions including four for possession of drugs but none for sale or supply.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Stubbins, said the evidence was very fairly set out by Garda Young.

“He made full admissions to gardai. He abused substances himself. The sale or supply charge was small low level dealing to pay for his own habit.

“He has been in prison for the last 10 days for the first time. It has had an affect on him. I know his offences have racked up,” said Mr Power.

Mr Stubbins told Judge O’Leary that he has his substance use “under control”.

“I am drug tested every week,” said Mr Stubbins.

Judge O’Leary ordered a pre sanction report from the Probation Service.

“If you don’t turn up the next time you won’t be granted bail. I’m only letting you out because it is Christmas,” said Judge O’Leary.

“Thank you very much,” said Mr Stubbins.