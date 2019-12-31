Deaths in Limerick, December 31, 2019

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Maud Cremins (née Hayes). Late of Acraboy House, Monard, Tipperary / Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Ivan and sadly missed by her loving daughter Kate, son Christian, sisters Amelia, Mary, Treasa, brother Gerard, sister-in-law Fidelma, son-in-law Gareth, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren and Maud’s close friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday (January 2) from 5.30-7.30pm. Arriving at Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Friday (Jan. 3) for 11am Mass.

Burial after in Ss. Peter and Paul’s Churchyard, Bruff.

House private – Family flowers only; donations if desired to Milford Hospice.

The death has occurred (peacefully in St. Vincent’s Hospital) of Mary Fitzpatrick (née Moloney) of Clonskeagh, Dublin. Formerly of Abbeyfeale, County Limerick.

Pre deceased by her husband John Fitzpatrick of Swords, County Dublin.

Feeply regretted by her beloved son John and relatives Mary Aylward and Noeleen Hughes; her friend Josephine Weller (nee O'Connor of Abbeyfeale), friends and former colleagues of Dublin County. Council and those of her teaching career.

Mary has donated her body to the College of Surgeons for the purposes of medical study, teaching and research.

Requiem Mass will take place at 10am on Saturday, January 4 at the Church of the Miraculous Medal of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Bird Avenue, Dublin

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Pavee Point Travellers Centre, 46 Great Charles St., Dublin 1.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of George O'Connell of Newtown, Caherconlish. Late of SPS, Shannon & Homedicia, Raheen.

Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (nee Mc Inerney) and very deeply regretted by his loving daughter Elizabeth, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Thursday (January 2) from 5pm to 7pm, with removal afterwards to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish.

Requiem Mass on Friday (January 3) at 11.30am with cremation afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

House strictly private please. Family flowers only.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of James (Jim) Casey of Ballyvaddock and Bridge House, Askeaton.

Predeceased by his brothers Mike and Billy.

Survived by his sisters Lily and Mary, brothers Johnny, Tossy and Paddy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sisters in law, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kieran Madigans' Funeral Home, Main Street, Askeaton on Wednesday (January 1) from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to St Mary’s Church Askeaton.

Requiem Mass on Thursday (January 2) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly) of Margaret King (née Doyle) of Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick. Late of Clontarf Place.

Predeceased by her sisters Ann Walsh and Sr. Imelda Doyle.

Very deeply regretted by her husband John; sons Michael, Christopher and Patrick; daughters Marie and Siobhan; sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Thursday (January 2) from 5.30pm to 7pm, with removal afterwards to St. Saviour's (Dominican) Church, Glentworth Street.

Requiem Mass on Friday (January 3) at 11am with burial afterwards to St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

House private please.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Julia McCarthy (née Mullane) of Tarmons East, Moyvane, Kerry. Late of / Athea.

Predeceased by her husband John and sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (January 1) at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Tarbert with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Blackrock Clinic) of Brendan Ó Cathaoir (Cahir) of Bray, County Wicklow. Late of Springfield, County Clare and Kishikirk, County Limerick.

Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Nancy Cahir.

Husband of Eva (Natt) and devoted father of Emer, Patrick and Katharina. Loving grandfather to Oisín and Aisling.

Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray on Thursday (January 2) from 2pm to 4pm with removal to the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Main Street, Bray, arriving for Reception Prayers at 5pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday (January 3) at 10am followed by burial at Kilnaboy Cemetery, County. Clare at 3pm.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of James (Jimmy) O'Connor of Lower Effin, Effin.

Brother of the late Bobby (Tierney), Phil (Harnett) and Breda (Storan). Sadly missed by his wife Mary (Fleming), sons Edmond and Joe, daughter Muriel, brother John (Foxhall), Teresa (Fitzgerald, Ballyporeen) and Julia (Dowling), daughters in law Nuala and Elaine, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Malley’s Funeral Home, Charleville on Wednesday (January 1) from 6.30pm until 8pm.

Arriving at 11.30am on Thursday to St. Patrick's Church, Garrienderk for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards to Effin Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Noel O'Neill of Killcoolen, Ballyneety.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary; children Noel, Ann (Hartigan), Alan and Gillian (Finn), daughters-in-law Mary and Simone; sons-in-law Pat and Gerard; grandchildren Ben, Adam, Emma, Aaron, Clodagh and Rachel, brothers, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety on Wednesday (January 1), from 5pm with removal at 7pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, January 2 at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Inch St Lawerence Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

House strictly private please.