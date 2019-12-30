Deaths in Limerick - December 30, 2019

THE death has occurred of Noel O'Neill, of Killcoolen, Ballyneety, Limerick, very deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, children Noel, Ann (Hartigan), Alan and Gillian (Finn), daughters-in-law Mary and Simone, sons-in-law Pat and Gerard, grandchildren Ben, Adam, Emma, Aaron, Clodagh and Rachel, brothers, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Cross's Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Wednesday, 1st of January, from 5.00pm with removal at 7.00pm to Our Lady Mother of the Church, Caherconlish. Requiem Mass Thursday, 2nd of January, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Inch St Lawerence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) O'Conner, of Lower Effin, Effin, Limerick / Charleville, Cork, peacefully, in the presence of his family, in Milford Care Centre. Brother of the late Bobby (Tierney), Phil (Harnett) & Breda (Storan). Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Mary (Fleming), sons Edmond & Joe, daughter Muriel, brother John (Foxhall), Teresa (Fitzgerald, Ballyporeen) & Julia (Dowling), daughters in law Nuala & Elaine, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours & friends.

Rosary at his residence on Tuesday evening. Reposing at O'Malley Funeral Home's (P56T184) Charleville on Wednesday from 6.30 pm until 8 pm. Arriving at 11.30 am on Thursday to St. Patrick's Church, Garrienderk for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Funeral after to Effin Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Julia McCarthy (née Mullane), of Tarmons East, Moyvane, Kerry / Athea, Limerick, suddenly, on the 27th of December, 2019, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence, Tarmons East, Moyvane on Tuesday evening from 4.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Tarbert. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.00 a.m, with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.

The death has occurred of Margaret King (née Doyle), of Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick, late of Clontarf Place, Limerick, unexpectedly, at her home. Very deeply regretted by her husband John, sons Michael, Christopher & Patrick, daughters Marie & Siobhan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, other relatives & friends. Predeceased by her sisters Ann Walsh & Sr. Imelda Doyle.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Jan. 2nd) from 5.30pm to 7pm, with removal afterwards to St. Saviour's (Dominican) Church, Glentworth Street. Requiem Mass Friday (Jan. 3rd) at 11am with funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare. House private please.