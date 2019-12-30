Limerick motorist caught for 17th time with no insurance has “no respect for the law”

A JUDGE said a County Limerick man in court for his 17th no insurance charge has “no respect for the law”.

Gerard Mason, aged 61,of Clare Kaye Cottage, Towerhill, Cappamore pleaded guilty to two counts of no insurance.

Kilmallock Court heard that he was stopped by Detective Garda Chris Cowan at Cromlara, Pallasgreen on December 18, 2017.

Garda John Ryan stopped Mr Mason on June 30, 2018, at Moore Street, Cappamore.

Inspector Paul Reidy said Mr Mason was disqualified from driving on both occasions. Insp Reidy informed Judge Patricia Harney that Mr Mason has 127 previous convictions including 15 for no insurance.

Con Barry, solicitor for Mr Mason, said his client has six children.

“He can’t get away from the offence. A prison sentence has been imposed previously,” said Mr Barry.

Judge Harney adjourned the case back to a sitting at Kilmallock Court to allow Judge Marian O’Leary give her judgement.

“She already has information on this. I will leave it with her,” said Judge Harney.

When the case was called before Judge O’Leary this month, Tom Kiely, solicitor, represented Mr Mason.

He handed in a letter from PALS - Psychological Assessments and Learning Solutions - to the judge.

“He completed a community support scheme,” said Mr Kiely.

Judge O’Leary asked if there was a garda progress report.

Inspector Sandra Heelan said Mr Mason has come to garda attention.

Judge O’Leary said Mr Mason has “no respect for the law”.

Mr Kiely said one of Mr Mason’s sons was hospitalised and his wife is in “very ill health”.

“She needs constant care. He throws himself at the mercy of the court,” said Mr Kiely, who asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.

For the no insurance charge on December 18, 2017, Judge O’Leary disqualified Mr Mason for 10 years, imposed a two year suspended sentence and fined him €750.

On the second no insurance count, the judge sentenced Mason to five months in prison, put him off the road for 10 years and fined him €1,000.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.