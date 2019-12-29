Deaths in Limerick - December 29, 2019

The death has occurred of Nora (Nonie) Cunningham (née O'Keeffe)

late of Kilatal, Ballingarry, Limerick and Chatsworth Road, Kilburn, London.

Survived by her daughter Teresa, grandsons Daniel and Kieran, step daughter Jackie, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Gradys Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Tuesday, December 31st, from 4.30pm until 6pm, arriving at St. Joseph's Church, Granagh at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, January 1st, at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Julia McCarthy (née Mullane), Tarmons East, Moyvane, Kerry / Athea, Limerick, suddenly on the 27th of December, 2019, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

The death has occurred of Noel O'Halloran, Greenfields, Rosbrien, Limerick, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre. Beloved husband of Gerardine. Sadly missed by his loving brother Michael, sisters Nora and Anna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home this Monday evening from 4.30 to 6pm followed by removal to St Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11.30am followed by Cremation Service at Shannon Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of David (Dom) Quinlivan, O’Dwyers Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick City, late of St Munchin’s Community Centre. December 27th 2019, suddenly.

Son of the late Theresa and Raymond Quinlivan. Dearly loved brother of Damien, Eleanor, Majella, Mary, Raymond, Caroline, Austin, Tracey and Kelly. Sadly missed by his uncle Austin Quinlivan, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, with special thanks to his niece Kate Kinsella, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Wednesday evening from 3pm to 5pm followed by removal to St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Sheehan, of St. Oliver Plunkett Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, late of St. Martin's Youth Centre, suddenly, at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his sons Colin, Derek, Sean & Gary, daughters Valerie, Michelle & Anne-Marie, their mother Marie, brothers Johnny & Timmy, sisters Mary, Pauline & Helen, granchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Jan. 2nd) from 4pm to 5.30pm, with removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Friday (Jan. 3rd) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.