Deaths in Limerick - December 28, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Noreen O'Rourke (née Geaney)Clash, Abbeyfeale, Limerick, who passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at Milford Care Centre.

Noreen, pre-deceased by her husband Timmie and brother Seán, is very sadly missed by her daughter Caroline, son-in-law David Moore, grandson Nicky, sisters-in-law, other relatives, great neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Removal on Tuesday to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

The death has occurred of Daniel O'Connell, Dunvullen, Caherconlish, Limerick, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on the 27th December 2019. Sadly missed by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, family and friends.

Reposing on Sunday, 29th December, at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety from 5pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to Archbishop Dermot O'Hurley Church, Caherline, Co. Limerick. Requiem Mass on Monday, 30th December, at 11:30 am with funeral afterwards to Inch St Lawrence Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Nell (Ellen) Lenihan (née Egan), of The Cross, Ardagh, Co Limerick and formerly Old Mill, Newcastle West. 27th December 2019 (peacefully) at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West.

Late employee of St Ita's Hospital, Newcastle West. Predeceased by her husband Frank. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, brother, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, nephews, nieces, neighbours and wide circle of friends.



Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home on this Sunday evening (29th) from 4pm. Removal at 6pm to St Molua's Church, Ardagh. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30 am followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Owen Daffy, Lisduff, Croom, Limerick / Ballingarry, Limerick, peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre after a long illness bravely borne.

Beloved son of Eileen and the late Michael. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Sarah (nee Madigan), loving children Saoirse, Michael and Daniel, mother Eileen, brothers John, Thomas and Michael, sisters Joanne and Anne-Marie, mother in law Noreen, brothers-in law, sisters-in law, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, kind neighbours and his large circle of friends.

Reposing Sunday, 29th December, at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Croom from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to St Joseph’s Church, Granagh. Funeral on Monday, 30th December, after 12 noon requiem Mass to the local cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.