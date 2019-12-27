Gardai say official statement made on Rose Hanrahan arrest was incorrect

GARDAI have said that a statement issued to the Limerick Leader in connection with the investigation into the murder of Rose Hanrahan was incorrect.

Gardai have now confirmed that no arrests have been made in connection with the murder, as had been previously stated this Friday afternoon.

In a previous statement, An Garda Siochana said: "Gardai are aware that an individual who has been arrested on a European Arrest Warrant. No further information is available at this time."

Gardai have contacted the Limerick Leader saying this statement issued was incorrect saying that investigations are ongoing.

The Limerick Leader is happy to make this clarification