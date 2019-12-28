Limerick’s homeless enjoy ‘food for the soul’

UP to 40 homeless people enjoyed the wonderful spirit of Christmas thanks to a local restaurant who supplied them with breakfast on Christmas morning.

The Establishment Steakhouse, Bar and Grill located at Riverpoint Building, Bishops Quay in the city made the kind gesture as a way of doing their own bit to help those less fortunate at Christmas.

“It was food for the soul. It was amazing - probably one of the most memorable Christmases I’ve had - it was just fantastic,” said Katie Sheehan who works with Limerick City Community Radio and who helps support the homeless and also is active in suicide prevention. Katie teamed up with The Establishment for this endeavour.

“Without the help of Novas and the Simon Community we wouldn't have been able to get the people there. And we want to say thanks to Celtic Souls Mcc, a motorcycle club who came in and walked the streets looking for people who mightn't have woke up,” she added.

People starting arriving at The Establishment after 9am. Some came in twos but many were on their own. They were of all ages.

“We got to sit down and listen to some amazing stories. They had a lovely hot breakfast and a cup of tea. Some of the homeless asked for seconds and that was totally fine. We also had a big table set up of treats so when they were leaving we boxed up a load of biscuits, mince pies, croissants. We had the Haven Hub too who are a fantastic group - we had three of their volunteers. So whenever someone would come in the door I would sit them down, thank them for coming, then their order would be taken and then someone from Haven Hub would go over to them to say good morning,” said Katie who hails from Cappamore.

The initiative came about after Katie met the owners of The Establishment who explained that they were hoping to do something for the homeless this Christmas time.