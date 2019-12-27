BREAKING: Arrest in connection with Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan

AN INDIVIDUAL has been arrested in connection with the killing of 78-year-old Rose Hanrahan, who was murdered at her home in Limerick city two years ago, the Limerick Leader can exclusively reveal.

An Garda Siochana confirmed this Friday afternoon that a person has been arrested on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

A spokesperson said that no further information is available at this time.

Widowed pensioner Rose Hanrahan was brutally murdered at her home on December 14, 2017.

This is the first arrest in connection with the murder, following an intensive two-year investigation led by Mayorstone garda station.