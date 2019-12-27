Deaths in Limerick - December 27, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Madge MURNANE (née Meehan), of 13 Athlunkard Street, Limerick City, Limerick, on 26th December 2019. Peacefully at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Louie and pre-deceased by her daughter Miriam (Carey). Sadly missed by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Sunday (Dec. 29th) from 6pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church. Requiem Mass on Monday (Dec. 30th) at 12:30pm. Funeral after to Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

Nora (Norrie) Curtin (nee White) (Lisaleen, Patrickswell, Co. Limerick.) December 26th 2019 peacefully at Thorpes Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Sister of the late Joseph White, Cratloe, Co. Clare. Dearly loved mother of Tim, John, Micheal, Cel and Brian. Sadly missed by her loving daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, extended family and friends.

Reposing at the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Patrickswell this Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St. Nicholas Cemetery, Adare.