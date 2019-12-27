Faugheen sparkles on packed opening day of Limerick racing festival

A CLASH between the two biggest names in horse racing helped bring huge crowds to Greenmount Park, Patrickswell for the first of four days of national hunt racing, on St Stephen's Day.

The crowd attendance on the first day of the festival on Thursday was 14,106, up on the 2018 figure of 13,982,

Tote turnover was also up at €121,321 - compared to €115,304 last year, with bookmakers' turnover slightly down, at €274,516 compared to €281,019 in 2018, in the event which has Mr Binman as main sponsors.

This year, Limerick Racecourse has committed to greatly reducing waste at the track by using ‘green’ suppliers and compostable materials,

This year all materials given out on site such as cups, bowls, napkins, cutlery etc can either be re-used, composted or recycled. Mr Binman will also be providing clearly signposted bins with compost and recycling facilities for all racegoers that attend the Limerick Green Christmas Racing Festival. Sales and marketing director with Mr Binman, Joe Cleary, was delighted with how it was going.

“We will look at everything afterwards and hope we will make a difference on our carbon footprint. This is a great racing festival here in Limerick with a great tradition and we are delighted to be involved,” he said

The big race of the day was the clash of two stars of National Hunt Racing in Ireland, Faugheen and Samcro in the €100,000 Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase.

And while the Gordon Elliott trained Samcro went off at odds on favourite it was the former Champion Hurdle winner, Faugheen that impressed winning eventually by 10 lengths.

There were tremendous scenes in the parade ring as jockey Patrick Mullins, joked with the crowd and did a Frankie Dettori-style dismount much to the delight of punters.

Racecourse general manager Patrick O'Callaghan was relieved when early morning rain made way for a perfect day for racing, with the odd bit of sunshine, but mainly overcast dry conditions.

“I am very happy, the weather is a very important factor and we had a fine day, which is a great help. Then, of course, we had the big Grade 1 race which had everyone talking all week.

“The romantic in me wanted Faugheen to win, having won the Doran's Pride Novice Hurdle here in Limerick in 2013 and then going on to win in Cheltenham the following spring.” And he got his wish, with the large crowd giving a huge reception to jockey Patrick Mullins and Faugheen.

The four-day racing festival continues until Sunday. The Sunway Holidays Most Stylish Lady competition is on this Saturday. Stuart Montgomery of Stuart’s Select Style is judge of this year’s competition which is expected to draw stylish ladies from all over Ireland. The Most Stylish Lady will walk away with a holiday for two people to Turkey including return flights, 7 nights in 4* accommodation, transfers, 20kg luggage per person. See sport for more

All ladies are welcome to register for the competition on the day between 12:30pm and 2pm and they will have their image taken by the Ladies Day team and enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco.”

The final day, Sunday is a family fun day.

