Deaths in Limerick - December 25, 2019

The death has occurred of Brendan V. Smyth of Caher Road, Cloughkeating, Patrickswell, Limerick. Brendan V. Smyth (Caher Road, Cloughkeating, Patrickswell, Co Limerick, formerly of Enniskillen, late of Mary Immaculate College) 24th December 2019, peacefully at Milford Care Centre surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Pat. Dearly loved father of Catherine, Eamon, Joseph and Patricia. Brother of the late Pat. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Aodan, daughters-in-law Emma and Daniela, grandchildren Hannah, Conor, Rebecca, Emer and Alison, brothers Kevin and Joe, sisters Mary, Pauline and Carmel, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm followed by removal to Raheen Church. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday with burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.



The death has occurred of Matthew O'Coughlan of West End, Kilfinane, Limerick on December the 21st 2019. Peacefully at Adare and District Nursing Home, loving Husband of the late Breda, Very deeply regretted by his Son John daughters Evelyn, Marie, relatives and friends. RIP.

Reposing at John McCarthy and Sons Funeral Home Kilfinane this Friday evening(27th) from 7-8pm with removal to St. Andrews Church Kilfinane. Requiem Mass this Saturday (28th) at 11am with burial afterwards in Local Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Christina (Chris) Begley (née O'Keeffe) of Mondelihy, Dromcollogher, Limerick. On December 25, 2019 peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Teach Altra Nursing Home, Newmarket. Wife of the late Dan. Deeply regretted by her brother Paddy O'Keeffe (Mount Plummer), sister Kathy O'Connor (Lismire), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Thursday, 26th December, from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomew's Church, Dromcollogher. Requiem Mass on Friday, 27th December, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aglish Cemetery.