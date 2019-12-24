Deaths in Limerick - December 24, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Weldon of Castletroy View, Childers Road, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of Mikey's Shop, Ballinacurra Weston, Musgraves & former Referee.

Beloved son of the late Michael Weldon & Girleen (nee Lysaght). Very deeply regretted by the Lysaght family & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (Dec. 27th) from 3pm to 4pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday (Dec. 28th) at 11.15am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Christina Tinney (née Lynch) of Shannon Drive, Corbally, Limerick / Patrickswell, Limerick .Christina Tinney (nee Lynch) (Shannon Drive, Corbally, Limerick.) Late of Limerick Golf Club, Lahinch Golf Club and Corbally Bridge Club. Formerly of Patrickswell. December 23rd 2019 peacefully in Athlunkard Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of John, Siobhan, Paul, Grainne and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Thursday evening from 3.00pm to 5.00pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.00am with Cremation Service in Shannon Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.



The death has occurred of Jim O'Grady of Cloughadoolarty, Fedamore, Limerick / Skeoughvosteen, Kilkenny. Peacefully, at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Stephanie & Emily, son James, brothers, sisters, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, Friday (Dec. 27th) from 5.30pm to 7pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John the Baptist Church, Fedamore. Requiem Mass Saturday (Dec. 28th) at 11.30am with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Michael (Johnny) O'Doherty of Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, Limerick / Dooradoyle, Limerick. Late resident of St. Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle.

Peacefully, in the presence of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Esther (nee Hynes). Very deeply regretted by his sons Michael, Tony, David & Andrew, daughters Geraldine, Claire, Ann, Susan, Linda, Siobhan & Carole, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Anthony, Jimmy, Paul & Eddie, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (Dec. 27th) from 3.30pm to 5pm, with Removal afterwards to St. John's Cathedral. Requiem Mass Saturday (Dec. 28th) at 10am with Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Josephine (Jo) McDonagh (née Dwane) of Balbriggan, Dublin / Cabra, Dublin / Kilmallock, Limerick. McDONAGH, (née Dwane), Josephine (Jo) E.D.M. (Balbriggan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Cabra, Dublin 7 and Kilmallock, Co. Limerick) December 23rd, 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Christopher (Chris) and much loved mother of Anne-Marie, Cora, Padraig and Helen. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law Louise, grandchildren Lily, Thomas and Clara, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Thursday evening (December 26th) between 4 o’c and 6 o’c. Removal on Friday morning (December 27th) to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Castleknock Churchyard.



The death has occurred of Ann Duhig (née Neylon) of Cussen Terrace, Janesboro, Limerick. Peacefully, at her residence, in the loving care of her family.Beloved wife of the late Jimmy. Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Jacqueline, Noreen and Annette, son Seamus, sisters Nora and Bridie, grandchildren, all other relatives and friends.

Arriving for 11.00am Mass in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Friday the 27th December, with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.



The death has occurred of David Coughlan of St Pauls Nursing Home, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Late of Summer Court, Summer Street, Limerick. Peacefully, at St. John's Hospital in the company of his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving family, friends, relatives, staff and residents of St. Paul's Nursing Home, Dooradoyle.

Cremation to take place Friday 27th at Shannon Crematorium.