Christmas cheer and family reunions at Shannon Airport

CHRISTMAS time is a time for family, for friends and for long-awaited returns. Nowhere is this festive atmosphere more present than the arrivals lounge of Shannon Airport.

The Shannon Gospel Choir were on hand, serenading those waiting patiently for their loved ones. Here, they sang the classics such as Jingle Bells and Silent Night, a fantastic welcome home to anyone coming through the gates on Monday morning.

One of those waiting eagerly in the arrivals lounge was Mona Halpin. She could barely contain her excitement as she scanned the crowds for daughter Jillian Oliver and her son-in-law Richie Oliver, although it may have been her the thought of seeing her young grandson Ronan that had her bouncing on the balls of her feet.

“I am waiting here for my daughter and my grandchild. They are coming home for Christmas and honestly, I can’t wait,” said Mona.

Gillian and Richie were equally excited to be landing in Shannon.

“We are delighted to be home. Happy definitely. We are over the moon,” Gillian said. “We are looking forward to it, we will be visiting family,” Richie echoed.

Sharon Cunningham was also greeted at the gate by loved ones. She had flown over from London alongside Ella Cunnigham and Harry Cunningham

“We’re coming over from London. We are here until the second of January. We are just coming over to visit. We are excited to be here, oh definitely. Wit the family and stuff. We have a quiet one. My husband was from Shannon, he passed away at the end of August, so it is a bit of an emotional one. But it will be nice to be back with all the family,” said Sharon.

Sheila Stapleton is another traveling to Limerick for the Christmas period.

“I’m from London but my Mom lives in Martinstown. She is a Kilmallock woman. That's where I am heading now. I am really excited to back in Limerick,” said Sheila

Sheila is bringing with her a Galway man, Pat Higgins, from Athenry.

“I am taking her home to her mom. It will be Christmas in limerick for a change,” she added.