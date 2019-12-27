Judge jails truck driver for stealing petrol from service stations

A TRUCK driver who stole fuel from two different service stations in County Limerick was sentenced to two weeks’ imprisonment.

Stephen Fitzgerald, 37, who has an address at Mitchels Avenue, Tralee pleaded guilty, at Newcastle West Court, to theft charges relating to incidents at Applegreen, Coolanoran, Rathkeale on July 19, 2018 and at Whites filling station, New Line Rathkeale on August 22, 2018.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said fuel worth more than €90 was taken and that Mr Fitzgerald was identified from CCTV which showed him putting fuel in his car and driving off.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client, who has 54 previous convictions, previously worked as a truck driver but “fell into hard times” after he developed a very bad heroin addiction.

“He is back to himself now and he apologises,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge Mary Larkin imposed a two week prison sentence in relation to the offence at Whites and directed that it be served consecutively to a sentence he is currently serving in relation to a separate offence.

The second charge was taken into consideration.