Deaths in Limerick - December 23, 2019

THE DEATH has occurred of Aileen KIELY (née Lee), Hyde Road, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick/Janesboro, Limerick



Hyde Road, Prospect & formerly of Janesboro. Aileen died peacefully at Milford Hospice. Sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, daughters Sarah, Charlotte & Martina, son-in-law Dermot, grandchildren Emily, Tiernan & Grace, sisters, brothers, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Friday (Dec. 27th) from 5pm. Removal to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday (Dec. 28th) at 10:30am, followed by private Cremation.

The death has occurred of Tom Heffernan, Ballybeg, Dromkeen, Limerick, peacefully at his home.

Predeceased by his wife Daisy, Deeply regretted by his sons John, Robbie, Kevin, Thomas, daughters Mary & Fiona, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren Tara, Erin, Ciara, Anna, David, Shane, Cormac, Oisin, Killian, Sam, Eli & Alfie, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends RIP

Reposing this Thursday from 6 o clock to 8 o clock at his home. Requiem Mass Friday at 11.30 in Dromkeen Church with burial afterwards in Dromkeen cemetery.

The death has occurred of Breda Gleeson (née Ryan), of Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Thurles, Tipperary.



Breda Gleeson (nee Ryan), Mountmahon, Abbeyfeale and formerly of The Three Counties Bar, Abbeyfeale, who passed away at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Sunday December 22.

Breda is sadly missed by her husband Dan, daughters Siobhán, Eleanor, Patricia and Tara, grandchildren Daniella, William, Christopher, Alex, Daniel, Tony, Madeleine and Orla, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Monday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Removal on Tuesday to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for 9.30 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 12pm.

The death has occurred of Christine (Chris) Foote (née McMahon), Lissadell Drive, Clareview.



Christine (Chris) Foote (nee McMahon) (Lissadell Drive, Clareview, Limerick.) December 23rd 2019 peacefully at Riverdale Nursing Home, Blackwater. Beloved wife of the late Laurence. Dearly loved mother of Larry, Pat and Donal. Sadly missed by her loving daughter-in-law Dolores, Maresa and Nuala, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, brother Mike, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal to Our Lady of The Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10.00am. with burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.