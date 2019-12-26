Greybridge’s County Limerick Christmas lights tractor run is back 

DUE to the success of last year’s Christmas lights tractor run it is back this year.

The Greybridge Classic Club organised event takes place on Friday, December 27.

It was one of the highlights of their events calendar last year. So once again the club welcomes all tractors, vintage cars and trucks to dress their vehicles with Christmas lights and join them for a post-Christmas night run.

It will commence at Geary’s Farm Machinery, O’Rourkes Cross Bruree. Registration will commence at 4.30pm with all vehicles departing at 6pm sharp. On departing Geary’s, they will head into Bruree, Athlacca, Bruff and then down into Croom.

From Croom the convoy will head over to Kilmacow Creamery, up to Chawke’s Cross towards Lee’s Cross, taking in both Caoimhe’s Lights and Coolruss Lights, and then onto their our finishing point - the Rock bar in Granagh.

At the Rock, the coveted prize of best dressed tractor will be announced. Sources have told the Limerick Leader that last year’s winner Pat Morrissey is already busy on this year’s design.

“Pat really set the standard last year,” said Fiachra Liston, chairman of Greybridge Classic Club.

“He was a well deserved winner on the night but from what we hear there are a few guys determined to take over this year’s title! Last year’s event proved a huge success. It’s a great fun night for all the family and a great spectacle for locals to come out and see as the convoy travels through each of the villages”.

This year’s Christmas Lights run will raise funds for Cliona’s Foundation and TLC4CF. Registration for those participating is €20, and following feedback from last year they will have bucket collections in each of the main villages.

They welcome all tractors, trucks and vintage cars and invite people to come out and see them in each of the main towns. See Greybridge Classic Club Facebook page for approximate village arrival times.