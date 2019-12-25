Burn off Christmas calories at St Stephen’s Day charity walk in County Limerick

BURN off the Christmas calories with a charity walk on St Stephen’s Day at noon in Cappamore.

It is back on the calendar after a gap year and starts at the end of the Kyle Road. There will be three options - 3.5km, 5km and 9km. There will be sign posts on the day from the village.

It is being organised by local lady, Bridget Carr and all monies raised will go to Irish Cancer Research and Cappamore Day Care Centre.

“I would like to thank my family, friends and neighbours for helping with organising the day and also for the support from Liz and staff at the day care centre. A special thanks goes to former organiser Seamus Ryan for his advice and help leading up to the day,” said Bridget.

Parking is limited so they advise people to arrive early and car pool as much as possible. There will be refreshments served

For more information see St Stephen’s Day Charity Walk 2019 Facebook page. All are welcome.