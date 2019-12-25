Limerick Bishops' Christmas message

The crib scene attracts young and old alike. St. Francis of Assisi certainly hit on a genial idea when in 1223 he arranged for the first crib in Greccio, Italy. It was his way of recalling what he had seen in Bethlehem as people there revered the place where Jesus was born.

There are so many aspects to the crib. It’s why some people like to go around churches looking at the different cribs.

As we look and reflect on the crib scene, there is one aspect worth focusing on this Christmas. The lovely innocent child, his radiant mother and protective foster father, within a short time, are going to become refugees, fleeing their homeland because of the threat to the life of the child from a political campaign of persecution and violence.

Who knows what the flight into Egypt must have been like for them? Were there people to welcome them, give them shelter, offer a helping hand?

We don’t know. Scripture doesn’t tell us. What we do know is that we today in Ireland are the “Egypt” that many families or individual family members are having to flee to from perilous economic or political situations back home. We can be grateful that many migrants receive a good welcome to our shore. But not all do.

None of us can have failed to notice a growing hostility towards migrants and refugees coming to Ireland. It’s linked to an increasingly intolerant language about them in public and political discourse.

Christmas is a time to check out our language and actions: in my words and in my actions, am I someone who welcomes the stranger?

Are my arms open or closed towards those who arrive here fleeing from war, persecution, starvation, and other forms of destitution? Christmas is a time like none other to remind ourselves that any form of xenophobia is opposed to Christianity. As we look at the crib we are invited to let our heart be changed and our mind renewed. Racism will not be eradicated without changing our hearts and forming new attitudes.

There is a practical way of assisting with the accommodation and integration of refugees that we together would like to suggest and encourage.

It is the Community Sponsorship Programme, overseen by the Department of Justice & Equality. The State commits to providing the basic costs regarding accommodation and health-care but it recognises that parish communities or groups can play an extremely significant part by offering to accompany the refugees in simple everyday ways – helping them settle in, showing them local amenities, perhaps offering a few hours a week of English classes, being there for them when they might need an explanation about how things get done in Ireland…

Perhaps this Christmas you and some of your fellow parishioners or friends might consider getting involved and make it a project for 2020?

In a recent letter that Pope Francis has written encouraging us to keep the crib tradition alive in our homes, schools, hospitals and public squares, he says, “By being born in a manger, God himself launches the only true revolution that can give hope and dignity to the disinherited and the outcast: the revolution of love, the revolution of tenderness.

From the manger, Jesus proclaims, in a meek yet powerful way, the need for sharing with the poor as the path to a more human and fraternal world in which no one is excluded or marginalised.”