Grown men were in tears as they searched for late Limerick man who has been laid to rest

THE LATE Paddy Rainsford, who died in such tragic circumstances, was laid to rest beside his own land in Annagh Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.

The large gathering of mourners at his removal from Newport and funeral Mass in Murroe reflected the respect and esteem the 86-year-old was held.

Mr Rainsford, from Annagh, Lisnagry was found on a rural road in Grange, Ballina at 8pm on Thursday evening - just over 24 hours after he went missing.

He had gone to play cards in Boher, Co Tipperary on Wednesday evening but never arrived. Gardai, civil defence, friends and neighbours all searched for him.

Fr Tom Ryan said grown men were in tears as they looked for Mr Rainsford.

“They were so upset,” said Fr Ryan, who said the funeral Mass.

The priest described it as a terrible shock for his “poor wife and children”.

“There is a cloud over the parish but the goodness and the kindness of people has helped to lift that cloud for the family. They were surrounded with kindness and love and the hard work of people trying to find him,” said Fr Ryan, who knew Mr Rainsford well.

In the death notice, the Rainsford family thoughtfully said that any donations will go to Limerick Land Search and Rescue and the Coastguard.

“He was a great neighbour, a hard worker, he loved the cards. The way neighbours and everybody came together looking for the man showed how highly he was held,” said Fr Ryan.

The hearse brought Mr Rainsford to his final resting place - only 100 yards from his house and right beside his own land in Annagh.

On behalf of the parish, Fr Ryan extended his and Fr Loughlin Brennan’s sympathies to his loving wife Maureen (O'Brien), son Gerard, daughters Carmel, Siobhan, Ann and Miriam, sisters Nancy (Hickey), Josephine (Kemp), Mary (Herbert), sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.