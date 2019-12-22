Man in hospital after suspected hit-and-run in Limerick

A 31-YEAR-OLD man is in hospital after a suspected hit-and-run on Limerick’s northside last night.

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating the incident, which took place at Altamira Terrace in Thomondgate, near its junction with the Quarry Road.

The man was walking with a 12-year-old at around 11:30pm. He was taken to University Hospital Limerick with head injuries.

His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The car was later found burnt out.

Limerick Fire and Rescue service were also in attendance at the scene.

Gardai are asking if anyone might have seen anyone driving erratically, the car or the incident, to contact Mayorstone Station at 061-456980.