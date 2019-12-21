Limerick road re-opened after collision which left man in hospital

Nick Rabbitts

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

Limerick road re-opened after collision which left man in hospital

Local diversions were in place in Athlunkard Street for over 12 hours | PICTURE: MICHAEL COWHEY

THE road in which a collision which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital has re-opened this afternoon.

Athlunkard Street was closed for more than 12 hours following the accident, which took place in the early hours.

A man in his early 40s was taken to University Hospital after he was knocked down near the Grove Island roundabout.

It's understood the man  sustained serious head injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking.

A team of forensic investigators were in attendance at the scene earlier, as local diversions were put in place.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to the incident, or drivers who have have dash-cam footage to come forward.

Henry Street garda station can be contacted at 061-212400.