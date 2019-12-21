Limerick road re-opened after collision which left man in hospital

THE road in which a collision which has left a man fighting for his life in hospital has re-opened this afternoon.

Athlunkard Street was closed for more than 12 hours following the accident, which took place in the early hours.

A man in his early 40s was taken to University Hospital after he was knocked down near the Grove Island roundabout.

It's understood the man sustained serious head injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while walking.

A team of forensic investigators were in attendance at the scene earlier, as local diversions were put in place.

Gardai have appealed for any witnesses to the incident, or drivers who have have dash-cam footage to come forward.

#LIMERICK Athlunkard St has reopened following an earlier collision. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 21, 2019

Henry Street garda station can be contacted at 061-212400.