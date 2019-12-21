Caution advised after incident on Limerick motorway

MOTORISTS are being advised to act with caution following news of of a spillage on the M20.

Delays are likely to be in operation, with the spill on the southbound side, just before the N20/N21 junction.

Meanwhile, Athlunkard Street remains closed until further notice on the stretch between St Mary's Cathedral and the Corbally roundabout at Grove Island.

#LIMERICK Reports of spillage on the M20. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) December 21, 2019

It follows a collision overnight which left a man in his 40s in hospital.