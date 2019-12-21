Woman accused of drink driving on night of Limerick’s All-Ireland win has case dismissed

A FEMALE motorist admitted drinking Coors Light and then vodka on the night of Limerick’s All-Ireland final win before getting behind the wheel.

Alison Hartnett, aged 20, of Caherguillamore, Bruff pleaded not guilty at Kilmallock Court to drink driving and dangerous driving.

Garda John Clifford said he was on mobile patrol with Garda Aidan Larkin on the morning of Monday, August 20. At 2.55am, they got a report of an accident on the Limerick side of Bruff church.

“At 3am we got to the scene. We immediately noticed a red Vauxhall Corsa turned over on the right hand side of the road travelling towards Limerick. It was partially on the footpath and partially on the road,” said Garda Clifford, who also observed two vans on the left hand side of the road with “extensive damage”. Kilmallock Court heard that the vans are parked there daily.

Garda Clifford said he saw a female (Ms Hartnett) lying on the footpath near the Corsa.

“She had injuries to her right arm. She was in excruciating pain. My suspicions were alerted and I cautioned this lady. At 3.15am, she stated she had alcohol in her system and I also got a strong smell of alcohol from her.

“A male then approached me - Michael O’Donovan from Martinstown. He said he was a front seat passenger in the Corsa. From all of this I formed the opinion she had consumed an intoxicant,” said Garda Clifford.

The ambulance crew arrived and tended to Ms Hartnett. Garda Clifford waited until she was in a “more stable condition” and at 3.35am arrested her on suspicion of drink driving.

“We waited at the scene while Ms Hartnett was taken to UHL. We waited to go to the hospital until the scene was cleared and the road made safe, ” said Garda Clifford

They arrived at 4.40pm. Garda Clifford said Ms Hartnett had been seen by medical staff.

“We received permission from a doctor to obtain blood/urine. I informed Ms Hartnett a designated doctor would obtain a blood or urine specimen from her. She said she understood. She opted for a specimen of blood,” said Garda Clifford.

The result from the Medical Bureau was 144mgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood.

Garda Clifford read out two interviews with local residents woken by the crash.

The first said: “I was alone in bed. I heard a massive big bang. I thought, ‘Oh no my car has been damaged again’. It was at 2.55am. I saw them pulling a girl from a car. I told them to stop. Everybody around her appeared drunk.”

The second person said they heard “two loud bangs” and “that’s what woke me”.

Garda Clifford then read out a statement made under caution by Ms Hartnett. On August 19, 2018, she said she finished work in Limerick city at 4pm. At 6.30pm/7pm she “parked up” in Bruff and met with friends. She said she consumed three to four pints of Coors Light before moving onto Vodka.

“I left the pub at 2.30am. I don’t remember walking to my car. I don’t remember anything after that,” said Ms Hartnett in her statement. She told Garda Clifford she doesn’t remember driving. Mr Hartett said she fractured her humerus bone, needed a skin graft and a pin put in.

At the end of the interview, Garda Cliford asked her if she was drunk while driving.

“Yes,” said Ms Hartnett.

Inspector Liam Wallace said that a PSV inspector surveyed the car and found that “there was no fault with the car that could have contributed to the collision”.

Insp Wallace asked Garda Clifford why he didn’t go to the hospital immediately.

“It was too dangerous to leave the scene. If we had there could easily have been another crash. It was the night after Limerick won the All-Ireland. The city patrols were extremely busy with people leaving nightclubs. Normally we would have gone to the hospital but it was so busy. If we had left there could have been another accident,” said Garda Clifford.

Brendan Gill, solicitor for Ms Hartnett, asked Garda Clifford if his client had co-operated throughout.

“Yes, at every opportunity. She was very easy to deal with and made herself available to make a statement,” said Garda Clifford.

Mr Gill said his client had insurance on the night. Garda Clifford agreed.

The solicitor asked the garda the time of the arrest.

“3.35am,” said Garda Clifford.

Mr Gill said in normal circumstances the garda would follow or travel in the ambulance.

“Yes but if something else happened [at the scene] it would be on me,” said Garda Clifford.

Mr Gill stressed that there was no criticism of the garda.

The solicitor asked why Garda Clifford’s notes say that the blood sample was taken at 5.28am but the doctor wrote that it was 5.38am.

“The doctor would have to answer that,” said Garda Clifford.

The last witness called by the State was Michael O’Donovan.

Insp Wallace asked if he remembered the evening that Limerick won the All-Ireland.

Mr O’Donovan said he did and remembers leaving the pub and walking down to the car. He had “no idea” of the time.

“I got into the car. I was on the phone to my friend. I don’t remember anything until I felt the bang,” said Mr O’Donovan.

That concluded the State’s case.

Mr Gill made an application to Judge Marian O’Leary to have the drink driving and dangerous driving charges dismissed.

In relation to drink driving charge, he said the garda said the blood sample was taken at 5.28am while the doctor said it was 5.38am.

“The time is imperative. There has to be a doubt at what time the sample is taken,” said Mr Gill.

Secondly, he said that Ms Hartnett was arrested prior to giving a specimen in the hospital as the wrong act had been invoked - Section 14 of the Road Traffic Act. Furthermore as Ms Hartnett was arrested but not in custody Mr Gill said technically his client is still under arrest 15 months on.

Judge O’Leary said the time difference was “trivial in nature” and didn’t hold for Mr Gill.

The judge dismissed the drink driving charge on Mr Gill’s second application on the wrong act being invoked.

Mr Gill also sought a direction on the dangerous driving charge. He said there was no evidence and no witnesses.

Judge O’Leary said a collision occurred and a car was upturned.

“She (Ms Hartnett) confirmed she had excess alcohol. Her reading was 144 mgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood. Two other vehicles were extensively damaged. The defendant was injured,” said Judge O’Leary, who found Ms Hartnett guilty of dangerous driving.

Mr Gill said she has no previous convictions.

“She is 20. She suffered injuries in this regrettable incident. She works in Limerick city. A disqualification will cause considerable hardship,” said Mr Gill.

Judge O’Leary said she can’t do anything about that as there is a two year mandatory disqualification, which she handed down. She also fined Ms Hartnett €400. Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.