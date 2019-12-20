Gardai find €3k of cocaine during raids in County Limerick town

BRUFF gardai have targeted the sale and supply of drugs in the Kilmallock area with a number of searches.

A major operation was conducted by the local detective unit, assisted by divisional drugs unit, uniform personnel and regional dog unit on Thursday morning.

A garda spokesperson said: "During the course of the operation, a number of houses were searched which resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cannabis herb and approximately €3,000 of suspected cocaine - both pending analysis."

A male in his 40s was arrested and detained at Bruff Garda Station. He has since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It follows Bruff gardai's seizure of €195,000 of heroin in the Ardkilmartin area of Kilmallock last month.