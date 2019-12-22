No plans for new cold case unit in Limerick

GARDA Commissioner Drew Harris has said there are no plans to establish a cold case unit within the Limerick garda division.

He was responding to questions from members of the Limerick Joint Policing Committee who highlighted a number of high-profile murders in Limerick which have not been solved.

Commissioner Harris says peer reviews of every unsolved case in Limerick are carried out locally from time-to-time and that when certain criteria are met, the investigation files are forwarded to the Serious Crime Review Team in Dublin for its consideration.

“They will a make a decision (whether to accept the case or not) ,” he said adding that in cases which are not deemed appropriate, members of the SCRT will often give advice to local detectives as to how to progress the investigation.

The head of the Limerick garda investigation, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche told the meeting that every unsolved murder investigation remains open.