Jury finds Limerick man guilty of careless driving causing death of friend

THE driver of a car which struck a wall and landed in a field will be sentenced in the new year after he was found guilty of careless driving causing the death of his friend.

Robert Garvey, 28, of Court, Kildimo had pleaded not guilty to the charge which related to a single vehicle accident at Ballycasey, Kildimo in the early hours of August 3, 2015.

A jury at Limerick Circuit Court heard Mr Garvey, who was over the legal alcohol limit, was the driver of a black Nissan Almera which struck a wall, flipped and rolled before ending up in a field.

Liam O’Shaughnessy, 26, who was a rear seat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and died in hospital a number of days after the accident.

During a four day trial the jury was told the single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 3am on a rural local road – around 700 metres from its junction with the N69.

Richard Pepper, an advanced paramedic with the National Ambulance Service, said Mr O’Shaughnessy, who was located in the field some distance from the Almera, was non-responsive when he arrived at the scene of the accident.

His breathing was laboured and shallow and he was immediately placed in an ambulance and taken to University Hospital Limerick while colleagues treated to Mr Garvey and his brother, Andrew, who was a front seat passenger.

In a statement, which was read into evidence, Andrew Garvey said all three men had been socialising in Newcastle West earlier in the night and were returning home when the accident occurred.

Garda Michael Reddy – a PSV inspector – said no mechanical defects were found with the vehicle and the jury was told there was nothing significant about the weather conditions on the night.

After the jury returned its verdict, Judge Martina Baxter adjourned the matter to January 14 when a sentencing date will be fixed.