‘Cheekiest thing I’ve ever seen’: Limerick woman fumes over litter in her bin

A LIMERICK woman has been left angry after “cheeky” people have been using her wheelie-bin while she is not looking.

Catherine O’Mahony, who lives just off St Joseph’s Street was angry at the “brazen” act, which took place early on Thursday.

She awoke to find that no sooner had her wheelie-bin been emptied by her waste collection firm, other people had placed their own litter in the bin outside her door.

Ms O’Mahony wants Limerick Council to take action – but she claims she has been told by the local authority that they cannot intervene.

“Someone came in and dumped a black bag into my empty bin after eight o'clock this morning. That is the cheekiest thing I could think of. Doing it at night-time is equally wrong, but it was so brazen to do it first thing in the morning. Unfortunately I didn't see them,” she said, “I was very annoyed.”

But Catherine is more annoyed at the fact the council is not doing anything.

“They say my bin is my property - but it's out on a public street,” she said, “But I’m sure they’d be interested if I had a skip parked outside.”

Limerick Council has been contacted for comment.