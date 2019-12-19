'A cultural icon': Tributes paid to Limerick's Maeve Earlie

THE former secretary of Feile Luimnigh and president of Limerick Golf Club has been described as “a cultural icon”.

Tributes are being paid to Maeve Earlie of Ballinacurra, who passed away following a short illness yesterday.

Maeve packed a lot into her life, with long-time friend Mairtin O’Briain of Ballynanty describing her as “a fine lady, of great musical taste”.

“She was very interested in the arts and also very encouraging of young people and developing their talents in terms of drama and music. She encouraged the next generation through competition and participation in Feile Luimnigh. She would have been very active on the committee of Feile Luimni,” Mr O Briain said.

He added: “It's very sad. We have lost a person of great quality and a cultural icon. Also, a lady who was very discreet about all this. What I would say about Maeve is she was a doer not a talker. I am really sad to hear about Maeve, I know it will be a beautiful funeral though.”

Maeve Earlie passed away following a short illness at the Park Nursing Home in Castletroy.

The beloved wife of the late Tom, Maeve was the dearly loved mother of Sheila Rowlands, Donogh, SImon and Lorna.

She is sadly missed by her loving sister Ann (Sexton), sons-in-law Michael and David, daughters-in-law Elaine and Breda, her beloved 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

May she rest in peace.

She will be reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Saturday to St Joseph’s Church in O’Connell Ave. for Requiem Mass at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery.