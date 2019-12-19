Limerick designer appeals for return of stolen jewellery

A JEWELLERY designer and goldsmith has been left heartbroken in the run-up to Christmas after her jewellery was stolen during a break-in.

Eileen Hassett took to Facebook to appeal for the whereabouts of the jewellery which was taken from the shop Made In Limerick in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“Devastated to find my jewellery was stolen out of Made in Limerick last night, it's a horrible feeling to be robbed. I am putting up photos of my beautiful distinctive handmade pieces so that if people are approached with them they will know they were stolen.”

The shop, Made In Limerick took to Twitter to highlight the issue: “You should know that you stole from a sole trader, a woman just trying to pay her bills and look after her family! How can she now?”

A garda spokesperson confirmed that they were investigating a burglary at a retail premises on Thomas Street.

“Gardaí received reports of a burglary at a retail premises in the Thomas Street area of Limerick which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 18th December 2019. Some criminal damage was caused and a small amount of property was taken. Investigation is ongoing.”