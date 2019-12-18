Cash and phone stolen from Limerick business during four-minute burglary

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a mobile phone and a quantity of cash from a commercial premises in Limerick city centre.

The property was stolen after the premises at Bedford Row was broken into last Thursday shortly after 7.15pm.

“Two thieves forced open the back door, one of them stayed at the back door and acted as a look out while his fellow accomplice forced his way inside,” said Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street garda station.

While gardai have established the burglary was carried out in just four minutes between 7.17pm and 7.21pm, there is no description of the culprits.

“If you have any information on this crime, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, then please contact the gardai at Henry Street station,” said Garda Finnerty.

They can be contacted at (061) 212400.